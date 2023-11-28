Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
28.11.2023 Health

Ghana Medical Association elects new national executives 

Ghana Medical Association elects new national executives
28.11.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has elected new National Executive Committee (NEC) members to steer the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The Association, in a statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Dr Richard Selormey and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the new members were elected at the close of the Association's 65th Annual General Meeting held at Takoradi on November 11, 2023.

The statement said Dr Frank Serebour, a Paediatrician Specialist and Medical Superintendent at the Bekwai Municipal Hospital, in the Ashanti Region, was elected President.

It said Prof. Dr Ernest Yorke, a Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and a Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Medical School, was elected Vice President.

Dr Richard Selormey, Specialist Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital, Hwidiem Brong Ahafo, was elected as the General Secretary.

Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, a Public Health Physician Specialist, Municipal Director of Health Services, Ga East Municipality, Greater Accra, is now the Assistant General Secretary.

Dr Elizabeth Esi Crentsil, Senior Specialist, Obstetrician Gynecologist, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi, is the new Treasurer of the Association.

The statement said Dr Dan Anane-Frimpong, Specialist Paediatrician, Essikado Hospital, Western Region and Dr. Gladys Naa Lomole Lomotey Paediatrician, Department of Child Health, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, were elected as the new National Executive Members.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Five die in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway Five die in tragic accident on Sunyani-Berekum Highway 

2 hours ago

Ghana Medical Association elects new national executives Ghana Medical Association elects new national executives 

5 hours ago

Western Region prepares to host 39th National Farmers Day at Tarkwa Western Region prepares to host 39th National Farmers’ Day at Tarkwa

5 hours ago

Second in Command at Sakumono District Police granted bail for for possession of narcotic drugs Second in Command at Sakumono District Police granted bail for for possession of...

5 hours ago

Tax exemptions for 45 companies unconscionable – Minority raises red flag Tax exemptions for 45 companies ‘unconscionable’ – Minority raises red flag

5 hours ago

You are first beneficiaries of a peaceful environment; invest in peacebuilding – Supreme Court Judge charges private sector You are first beneficiaries of a peaceful environment; invest in peacebuilding –...

6 hours ago

Review article 244 2 of 1992 constitution for election of presiding members by simple majority — Mion District Assembly PM Review article 244 (2) of 1992 constitution for election of presiding members by...

7 hours ago

Mahama engaging in in-swinging, reckless politics of lies and deceit; become comic relief to Ghanaians – NPP Germany Mahama engaging in in-swinging, reckless politics of lies and deceit; become com...

7 hours ago

Stop campaigning as if you want to become an SRC president – Former MP blasts Bawumia Stop campaigning as if you want to become an SRC president – Former MP blasts Ba...

7 hours ago

Four-day cease-fire in Gaza has brought relief, stopped the killing and maiming of people — WHO Four-day cease-fire in Gaza has brought relief, stopped the killing and maiming ...

Just in....
body-container-line