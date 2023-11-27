24-hour economy to create jobs, reduce inflation, stabilize Cedi — NDC answers FAQs on policy

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has published a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and answer document outlining the potential benefits of introducing a 24-hour economy policy if former President John Dramani Mahama wins the 2024 general elections.

The answered FAQs indicate that the 24-hour economy proposal "will be a major boost for John Mahama’s import substitution and export drive," helping to "stabilize our national currency, improve our reserves, bring down inflation and interest rates, create more employment opportunities and improve livelihoods."

According to the document, the policy "will be mainly anchored on Mahama’s overarching vision to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians" through agriculture modernization, private sector incentives and import substitution industry promotion.

The NDC estimate the policy could generate over 1 million direct and indirect jobs nationwide through round-the-clock operations in key sectors like agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, ICT and public services.

The opposition further notes the policy proposal would help "scale up production, enhance productivity and competitiveness, propel economic growth and lead to more decent and well-paying jobs."

The party claims critics who argue Ghana lacks demand or an enabling environment for 24/7 industry are "wrong," citing potential in local production for import replacement.

With the answered FAQs, the NDC aims to address debates around the feasibility of Mahama's policy to stimulate a sustainable, jobs-led economic recovery.