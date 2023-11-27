‘Away! Away!’ — Bryan Acheampong booed at Breman Asikuma for ‘criticising’ Mahama’s 24-hour economy proposal

Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong has been booed and chanted "Away! Away!" from a crowd at Breman Asikuma in the Central Region when speaking against former President John Mahama's proposed '24-Hour Economy' policy.

In a viral video, the minister can be heard criticising Mr. Mahama's promise to introduce a 24-hour economy with tax incentives.

Mr Acheampong claimed the policy was a good idea but that Mahama cannot achieve it because even with an 8-hour economy, the NDC administration struggled with electricity supply.

Within 10 seconds, the audience expressed their disapproval, chanting "Away! Away!" till the end of the minister's speech which lasted about 48 seconds further in the video.

The episode comes amid the heightened debate swirling around Mahama's '24-Hour Economy' pledge.

In a statement on International Youth Day, Mr. Mahama first made the announcement that his next government would "equip youth with skills for a sustainable future" through the policy.

He said it would create more jobs by incentivizing factories to run extra shifts.

While the NDC sees it as a progressive step towards economic growth even though Mahama admits it is voluntary, the NPP has raised concerns about the feasibility and potential challenges of implementing such a policy.