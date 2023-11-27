Oti Region: Man shot dead at Odomi at troubled Nkwanta South

27.11.2023 LISTEN

A man, believed to be in his early 50s, has been gunned down by an unknown assailant at Odomi in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased, identified as Kwabena Blakie Danso, was said to have gone to attend to nature's call, a few meters from his home at Odomi, when the attackers ambushed and opened fire on him.

This adds to 14 the number of persons shot dead in renewed clashes between three ethic tribes; Adele, Challah and Akyode, in the region in less than a month.

The gun attack is coming on the back of the deployment of heavy security in the Nkwanta Township and the decision by the Regional Security Council to intensify dusk-to-dawn curfew on the area.

A source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the shooting at Odomi, a farming community, was believed to be a reprisal attack from Nkwanta South following similar recent killings of about 13 persons.

The police are yet to comment on the incident, some residents are however fleeing the town to safety.

Many residents told the GNA that they could not sleep peacefully anymore as they lived in fear, not knowing when another attack could occur.

GNA