Naked display of arrogance, broad daylight corruption remains the stock-in-trade of Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has lambasted the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing the duo of refusing to listen to wise counsel and leading Ghana into a ditch.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, November 27, he said the current government led by President Akufo-Addo has been characterised by a display of arrogance and broad daylight corruption.

According to the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), this is why nothing is working in the country with the economy on its knees.

“I can tell you here and now that the government of Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has reached "DZE-NU-NYE-KPO-DZI".

“They refused to listen to wise counsel and have, by their actions and inactions, plunged this promising nation into a long, dark ditch. Today, we all can attest to the fact that nothing is working for anybody,” John Dramani Mahama said in his post.

The former president continued, “Cost of living has become very unbearable; businesses are collapsing, and the unemployment rate has gone up.

“The naked display of arrogance, and power, broad daylight corruption among others remains their stock-in-trade.”

These thoughts were also echoed by John Dramani Mahama when he delivered an address at the Sometutuza festival in Agbozume in Ketu Municipal District in the Volta Region over the weekend.