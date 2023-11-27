Modern Ghana logo
ECOWAS condemn disturbances in Freetown, vows support for Sierra Leone

ECOWAS condemn disturbances in Freetown, vows support for Sierra Leone
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned reported disturbances in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown and reiterated its commitment to supporting stability in the country.

In a statement issued on November 26, ECOWAS expressed "utter disgust" at an alleged "plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order" in Sierra Leone.

ECOWAS called for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the "illegal act".

The regional bloc underscored its "zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of Government."

The statement comes amid reports of a foiled coup attempt in Sierra Leone last week, which prompted authorities to impose a curfew in Freetown.

"ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act."

The regional body pledged to support "the government and people of Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development."

