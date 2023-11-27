Modern Ghana logo
NPP now an 'empty barrel' after Alan Kyerematen's exit — Buaben Asamoa

Headlines Buaben Asamoa, dismissed NPP member
Buaben Asamoa, dismissed NPP member

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been described as an "empty barrel" following Alan Kyerematen's resignation from the party.

This is according to former NPP member Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who claims the exit of the experienced politician has left the governing party devoid of major figures due to what he described as mafia tactics.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Buaben Asamoa stated: "NPP is now an empty barrel. There is nothing in it because the mafia tactics have destroyed the party."

Buaben Asamoa believes Kyerematen's departure will be followed by others, saying "There are a lot of bigwigs supporting Alan, and soon, they will have no choice but to come public.”

His comments come after Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to break away from the NPP and run as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Kyerematen, a prominent figure in the party for many years, cited a lack of appreciation for his contributions and the emergence of "tension and division" as reasons for breaking way.

