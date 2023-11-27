Modern Ghana logo
Adansi Development Association calls on government to support preventive health care

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Routine health care that includes screenings, check-ups, and patient counseling to prevent illnesses, diseases, or other health problems is critical in preventing diseases.

In Ghana, a lot of health facilities pay critical attention to patients with primary, secondary and tertiary health challenges, hence pay little attention to regular check-ups or screening of members of the public who have no health disorders to detect early symptoms of possible disorders.

The President of the Adansi Development Association Henrietta Oppong believes that government has a role to play in supporting preventive healthcare to save more lives.

Speaking at the sidelines of a health screening exercise at Adansi Asokwa organised by the Adansi Development Association in partnership with Adansi Health Tourism, the Rotary Club of Accra Kanda and the Health Directorates of Adansi North and Adansi Asokwa Districts, Madam Oppong said the group is prepared to partner government in making sure people are aware of their health status through medical screening.

She said the Association as part of its health intervention programs dedicated the year 2023 to screening people of various ailments including blood pressure, diabetes, malaria, etc in all seven (7) paramoncies in Adansi. They also provided free medications for patients who were diagnosed with symptoms of different illnesses and dewormed children and adults who needed to be given dewormers.

"We started the screening exercise at Akrofuom and Akrokerri in May. This time around, we are doing it at Adansi Asokwa, Bodwesango, Ahinsan and Dompoase," she added.

The President of ADA said the rationale behind the health screening exercise was to bring quality healthcare services to the doorsteps of the people who hitherto do not go for checkups but only seek health care when they are sick.

The Founder of the Association, Fred Oppong believed that the Association which has more than 100 members is poised to contribute to the development of Adansi.

He said through the commitment of its members, the group has been able to achieve its purpose underlying its formation.

"We are committed to ensuring that we contribute to the development of the communities in Adansi. This year, we are focusing on the health needs of our people. Next year, we will concentrate on education," he stated.

Malaria tops OPD cases in Adansi Asokwa

The Director of Health Services at the Adansi Asokwa District David Kunta has revealed that Malaria tops OPD cases in the district, a situation he described as very worrying. He called on residents of the district to observe a clean environment to reduce the spread of the disease.

He commended the Adansi Development Association and partners for the health screening exercise adding that it contributes to enhancing preventive healthcare which is the best way to fight diseases.

Dr. Lois Patricia Laryea Cheataa-Laryea of Adansi Health Tourism, a subsidiary of Adansi Travels said her outfit was excited to be part of the free medical screening exercise since their objectives to help bridge the health gap in Adansi is in sync with that of the Adansi Development Association.

Participants who spoke with the media also advised people to pay attention to their health by regularly attending medical checkups. Afia Konadu and Ernestina Adu believed that the cost of attending health care is on the rise hence hindering people from accessing quality healthcare.

They called on government to make access to healthcare services less expensive to the aged.

The sponsors included Adansi Travels, Hentina Ltd, Sama Foundation, Kinapharma Ltd and members of the Adansi Development Association.

