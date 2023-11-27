Man commits suicide at Atwima Techiman

An old man, who is believed to be in his 70s, has committed suicide by hanging.

The incident occurred at Atwima Techiman in the Ashanti Region.

Identified as Nana Boakye Frimpong, the deceased was found dead and hanging on a mango tree on Friday, November 24, 2023.

A police report, sighted by the paper, said the lifeless body of the old man, has since been deposited in a morgue as police investigation is currently underway.

According to the police, one Clement Alepo of Atwima Techiman and his colleagues saw the deceased and reported the case to police at Denchemouso.

“He called at Denchemouso Station and reported that, on the same day, about 0520 hours, he and his colleagues saw an elderly male adult kneeling under a tree.

“Police proceeded to the scene and found an elderly male adult, who was since been identified as Nana Boakye Frimpong, dead by hanging on a mango tree,” the police report stated.

The report said police found a yellow sponge fastened to a branch of the mango tree and the neck of deceased, adding that deceased's tongue was protruded a little.

“Coroner’s forms is being prepared for the information of the District Coroner and autopsy of the body,” the police document disclosed.

