President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to restoring Ghana's fortunes, assuring the nation that his administration is diligently working to restore the growth and development disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about fulfilling this commitment before the end of his term in office.

He highlighted that the policies and programs currently being implemented by his government are a strategic means to stabilize the country's economy.

"I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth and characterize the management of the economy in the years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020," President Akufo-Addo stated.

He recalled that before the global pandemic, Ghana's economy was one of the fastest-growing in the world, and the aim is to recreate that positive trajectory.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that Ghana is on the path to recovery.

"I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development," he assured.

To achieve these goals, the President acknowledged that difficult and hard decisions had to be made.

He emphasized that the policies and programs in place are designed to address the challenges, which is becoming evident.

He further called for continued understanding and active cooperation from the citizens, stating, "Nevertheless, I will continue to need your understanding and active cooperation. We can make it if all of us work at it."