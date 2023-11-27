Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I know times have been bad but Ghana's fortunes will be restored — Akufo-Addo

Headlines I know times have been bad but Ghana's fortunes will be restored —Akufo-Addo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to restoring Ghana's fortunes, assuring the nation that his administration is diligently working to restore the growth and development disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about fulfilling this commitment before the end of his term in office.

He highlighted that the policies and programs currently being implemented by his government are a strategic means to stabilize the country's economy.

"I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth and characterize the management of the economy in the years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020," President Akufo-Addo stated.

He recalled that before the global pandemic, Ghana's economy was one of the fastest-growing in the world, and the aim is to recreate that positive trajectory.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that Ghana is on the path to recovery.

"I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development," he assured.

To achieve these goals, the President acknowledged that difficult and hard decisions had to be made.

He emphasized that the policies and programs in place are designed to address the challenges, which is becoming evident.

He further called for continued understanding and active cooperation from the citizens, stating, "Nevertheless, I will continue to need your understanding and active cooperation. We can make it if all of us work at it."

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic Ghanaians will soon buy cars on credit with Ghana Card — Bawumia

39 minutes ago

Naked display of arrogance, broad daylight corruption remains the stock-in-trade of Akufo-Addos govt – Mahama Naked display of arrogance, broad daylight corruption remains the stock-in-trade...

44 minutes ago

Buaben Asamoa, dismissed NPP member NPP now an 'empty barrel' after Alan Kyerematen's exit — Buaben Asamoa

53 minutes ago

24-hour economy: 'Mahama wants people to take our wives away in the night when we supposed to be sleeping with them' — Regional Minister  24-hour economy: 'Mahama wants people to take our wives away in the night when ...

2 hours ago

11 reasons GUTA, others oppose import restrictions LI 11 reasons GUTA, others oppose import restrictions LI

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo No one can destabilize Ghana’s peace under my watch — Akufo-Addo to weapon-brand...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: The tongue can be used to bless, curse; be cautious of your utterances —Charles Owusu to politicians, Ghanaians 2024 elections: The tongue can be used to bless, curse; be cautious of your utte...

2 hours ago

Unlike Kufour, Akufo-Addo feels he has power so fails to listen to anyone —Nana Ohene Ntow Unlike Kufour, Akufo-Addo feels he has power so fails to listen to anyone — Nana...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Akufo-Addo is allergic to cabinet reshuffle —Charles Owusu [VIDEO]: Akufo-Addo is allergic to cabinet reshuffle — Charles Owusu

2 hours ago

It'll be somewhere in June 2024 —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu reveals when Bawumia will announce his running mate "It'll be somewhere in June 2024" — Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu reveals when Bawumia ...

Just in....
body-container-line