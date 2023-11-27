EU approves directive to hold entities accountable for sustainable practices in cocoa supply chains

The European Parliament has approved a new directive compelling companies to be accountable for conducting sustainability due diligence in their cocoa supply chains.

This directive, as a response to growing environmental and social concerns, mandates businesses to establish systems for identifying, preventing, and mitigating risks, covering both their own operations and sourcing models.

To address the implications of this directive, the International Trade Centre (ITC) joined forces with Ghana’s Cocoa Board, the European Union (EU), the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), and ISEAL on November 23 to lead a workshop for some stakeholders in Accra focusing on the upcoming EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (EU CS3D) and its impact on Ghanaian cocoa value chain stakeholders.

According to the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana , HE Jeroen Verheul "Cocoa is a very important product in the trade between Netherlands and Ghana and the EU regulations we are discussing here have strong impact on the way we trade Cocoa. What we want to achieve with this workshop is to enhance collaborations between all the different persons involved in the value chain of cocoa and chocolate."

Speaking to journalists at the side of the workshop, National Programme Coordinator for Green and Inclusive Value Chains, Mr. Larry Attipoe said the move will help farmers export their produce through the channels of the European Union.

"The project is to ensure that value chain have the information. Secondly that we start to prepare by asking how we ensure we are complying with human rights regulations and also ensure that we are respecting the environment in our value chain," he said.

For his part, Deputy Chief Executive of Agronomy and Control at COCOBOD, Dr. Ebenezer Owusu, illegal mining is militating against the project. He however noted that he is hopeful Ghana could complete the pilot by March 2024.

"The illegal mining agents talk to the farmers. I want to give you say five thousand cedis. Give this area of your farm to me to use for galamsey. They need money so some of these farmers will go for it without thinking that if they leave that land and harvest their Cocoa, within 3 or 4 years, they will get more than that," he noted.

Since the publication of the proposal for Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence (CS3D) in February 2022, attention has shifted to how value chain actors and stakeholders will implement its requirements. Ghana is proactively positioning itself to meet CS3D requirements, with the Ghana Cocoa Board collaborating closely with ITC’s sustainable agribusiness initiative.

The workshop themed ‘Ghana’s Experience, Preparation, and Challenges Towards Meeting the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D),’ is a collaborative effort involving the Ghana Cocoa Board, OACPS, ISEAL, and the EU’s Directorate General for International Partnerships (EU-DG INTPA). Supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Netherlands Trust Fund (NTF V) programme, the workshop draws on extensive support to run pilot programs on EUCS3D accompanying measures for producers and processors.

These pilot programs, co-financed by OACPS, the EU, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aim to implement mandatory human rights and environmental due diligence sustainably. They emphasize a bottom-up approach, amplifying the voices of small farmers, processing operations, and consumer-facing companies. The collaborative efforts seek to generate concrete ideas, innovations, policies, and tools to operationalize the standards set by the EU CS3D.