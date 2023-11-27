No one can destabilize Ghana’s peace under my watch — Akufo-Addo to weapon-brandishing NDC youths

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a stern warning to National Democratic Congress (NDC) members after videos emerged of some party youth brandishing machetes during a gathering at former President John Mahama's office last week.

The NDC youths’ action comes amid plans by the 'Fixing The Country' movement to occupy the former president's office to protest the slow pace of investigations into Airbus corruption allegations against Mr. Mahama.

Speaking at a church event, the President expressed concern at the scenes captured in the videos and assured Ghanaians that no individual or group would be allowed to endanger the peace of the nation under his watch, regardless of their political affiliation.

"It is my honest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the residence of the NDC's presidential candidate, the former president John Mahama are not signs of things to come in the run-up of the 2024 elections," he said.

In a direct message to the NDC youth, the president warned "If it is, I can assure them that they will find no success with them. I want to state for the record that under my watch, no person or group of persons no matter their political colouration will destabilise our country nor destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying. It will not happen."

The president expressed optimism about restoring Ghana's economy to pre-pandemic levels before exiting office next year.