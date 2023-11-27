Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

No one can destabilize Ghana’s peace under my watch — Akufo-Addo to weapon-brandishing NDC youths

Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent a stern warning to National Democratic Congress (NDC) members after videos emerged of some party youth brandishing machetes during a gathering at former President John Mahama's office last week.

The NDC youths’ action comes amid plans by the 'Fixing The Country' movement to occupy the former president's office to protest the slow pace of investigations into Airbus corruption allegations against Mr. Mahama.

Speaking at a church event, the President expressed concern at the scenes captured in the videos and assured Ghanaians that no individual or group would be allowed to endanger the peace of the nation under his watch, regardless of their political affiliation.

"It is my honest hope that the machetes and weapons brandished last week at the residence of the NDC's presidential candidate, the former president John Mahama are not signs of things to come in the run-up of the 2024 elections," he said.

In a direct message to the NDC youth, the president warned "If it is, I can assure them that they will find no success with them. I want to state for the record that under my watch, no person or group of persons no matter their political colouration will destabilise our country nor destroy the peace that all of us are enjoying. It will not happen."

The president expressed optimism about restoring Ghana's economy to pre-pandemic levels before exiting office next year.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic Ghanaians will soon buy cars on credit with Ghana Card — Bawumia

38 minutes ago

Naked display of arrogance, broad daylight corruption remains the stock-in-trade of Akufo-Addos govt – Mahama Naked display of arrogance, broad daylight corruption remains the stock-in-trade...

43 minutes ago

Buaben Asamoa, dismissed NPP member NPP now an 'empty barrel' after Alan Kyerematen's exit — Buaben Asamoa

52 minutes ago

24-hour economy: 'Mahama wants people to take our wives away in the night when we supposed to be sleeping with them' — Regional Minister  24-hour economy: 'Mahama wants people to take our wives away in the night when ...

2 hours ago

11 reasons GUTA, others oppose import restrictions LI 11 reasons GUTA, others oppose import restrictions LI

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo No one can destabilize Ghana’s peace under my watch — Akufo-Addo to weapon-brand...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: The tongue can be used to bless, curse; be cautious of your utterances —Charles Owusu to politicians, Ghanaians 2024 elections: The tongue can be used to bless, curse; be cautious of your utte...

2 hours ago

Unlike Kufour, Akufo-Addo feels he has power so fails to listen to anyone —Nana Ohene Ntow Unlike Kufour, Akufo-Addo feels he has power so fails to listen to anyone — Nana...

2 hours ago

VIDEO: Akufo-Addo is allergic to cabinet reshuffle —Charles Owusu [VIDEO]: Akufo-Addo is allergic to cabinet reshuffle — Charles Owusu

2 hours ago

It'll be somewhere in June 2024 —Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu reveals when Bawumia will announce his running mate "It'll be somewhere in June 2024" — Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu reveals when Bawumia ...

Just in....
body-container-line