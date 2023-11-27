Modern Ghana logo
2024 elections: The tongue can be used to bless, curse; be cautious of your utterances — Charles Owusu to politicians, Ghanaians

2 HOURS AGO

Charles Owusuu, a former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission has cautioned political leaders and the general public about their utterances.

He urges them to be civil in their comments, particularly as the 2024 elections draw near.

During an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Charles Owusu emphasised the power of the tongue and the need for decorum in political discourse.

He warned against attempts to sow seeds of discord among the people, emphasising that the tongue has the power to bless and curse.

"The tongue is too dangerous because it is what we use to bless and curse," cautioned Charles Owusu.

He further discouraged the use of offensive language and the hurling of insults at leaders, chiefs, the President of the Republic, and fellow citizens, emphasising that such actions are not conducive to a healthy political environment.

Owusu urged party followers to recognize that political differences are rooted in ideology which should not be taken personal.

"It is an ideology we are backing, and we don't hate ourselves.

"I will plead that because the election is a process and not an event," Mr Owusu admonished, urging individuals to conduct themselves with decency and circumspection.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

