Commercial vehicle ambushed, driver killed in Bawku

A commercial vehicle was ambushed in Bawku in the Upper East region in the early hours of Monday, 27 November 2023.

The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a Mamprusi, is, however, feared dead.

The incident is reported to have occurred near the old Quality Medical Centre in Bawku, leading to sporadic gunshots in the Municipality.

Meanwhile, there is a power outage in some parts of the municipality.

This, some of the locals, have attributed to the sporadic gunshots, which they say have affected the electricity supply network.

Peace has been reigning in Bawku until a Moshie tricycle operator, was killed at Daduri on Friday, 24 November, 2023, followed by today’s incident.

-classfmonline

