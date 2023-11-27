Interior Minister commends GIS for opening inland checkpoints

As part of the government's commitment to resourcing the security services, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, handed over 30 vehicles to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra.

The vehicles, which comprise 23 Toyota Land Cruisers GXR, 3 Toyota Land Cruisers Twin Turbo, 1 Toyota Land Cruiser VXS, 1 Toyota Tundra and 2 Toyota Double Cabin Pick-ups, will be distributed to all the 19 Regional Commanders, Kyebi and Tepa Training Schools and heads of key departments in the Service.

The Minister noted that GIS is an integral part of the National Security Architecture and there is a need to resource it to discharge its mandate of protecting the country’s borders.

“Border security has become a major national security concern within the West African sub-region and Ghana is not an exception. The sophistication and increasing levels of transnational crimes, including terrorism, calls for urgent attention in the management of our borders,” he added.

Mr Dery commended GIS for opening inland checkpoints due to recurring instability and violent terrorist activities in the Sahel region. He, therefore, urged the public to be patient with Immigration Officers at the various checkpoints to do their work since it is in the public’s interest.

The Minister acknowledged the logistical challenges faced by the GIS and assured of the government's committed to finding reasonable and realistic means of addressing the challenges.

The Comptroller-General, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, assured of the continuous commitment of GIS to the safety of the country’s borders and promised to ensure that the vehicles are put to proper use.

-ISD || contributor