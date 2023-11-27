Bosome Freho: Two soldiers arrested for allegedly robbing gold dealer at Apantubom

27.11.2023 LISTEN

Two military officers have been arrested for allegedly robbing over GHS 100,000 from a gold dealer at Apantubom in the Bosome Freho District of the Ashanti Region.

The two according to residents were among five individuals who attacked the community and robbed them off their monies on Saturday November 25, 2023.

The suspected robbers reportedly kidnapped the gold dealer during their operations and released him upon their arrest by police.

The Assembly Member for Yaapesah Electoral Area, Hon Lot Adu-Asabre, in an interview with this reporter revealed that some residents were injured and hospitalised following the attack by the suspects.

"The five suspects attacked one man, Joe Malash, and some resident and made away with huge sums of money. They were however questioned by police in the area after getting to a police barrier.

"They were immediately arrested by police officers at the barrier after some residents accused them of robbery but on their way to the station, the suspects attempted to flee from police leading to a gun battle between them and the police.

"The suspects eventually fled into a nearby bush but three of them were later arrested by police with the help of residents.

"Upon interrogation, two of those arrested confirmed to the Ashanti South Police Command that they were military officers based in Accra," he stated.

Hon Lot Adu Asabre noted that, the suspects have since been held at Ashanti South Regional Police Command at Bekwai assisting investigations.

He added that two of the suspects are currently on the run.