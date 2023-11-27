Modern Ghana logo
Climate change drive is anchored on forest, nature-based solutions – Lands Minister

By Bala Ali ISD || Contributor
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has noted that Ghana’s solution to climate change is anchored on forest and nature-based solutions.

Speaking at the pre-Conference of Paris (COP28) in Accra on Thursday, he lamented the impact of climate change on lives and livelihoods.

He, however, said, “Forest and other nature-based solutions can deliver up to a third of climate solutions.”

“And given that 50% of our national Green House Gas emissions are attributed to Agriculture, Forest and Land Use (AFOLU) activities, we are confident that we can contribute to global efforts at halting climate change,” he added.

He was optimistic that this year’s conference would end with a consensus to upscale forest-oriented solutions to climate change.

The minister noted that the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) offers Ghana an opportunity to showcase its commitment to the fight against climate change.

Mr Jinapor said Ghana has, in successive COPs, played a lead role in forest and nature-based solutions to climate change because the country believe that it is one of the solutions.

Mr Jinapor disclosed that just like previous editions, the Lands Ministry has again secured a pavilion to serve as a centre of the country’s participation at the COP28.

He said the top activity is the Presidential Event, which will see President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosting Heads of State and the United States’ Special Presidential Envoy on Climate, Secretary John Kerry.

He added that the Ministry would hold a discussion anchored on the theme. “Leveraging Nature-Based Solutions Towards 1.5°C: Monitoring Progress.”

“The President will also lead Ghana to announce his country’s package, dubbed, Resilient Ghana: Advancing Climate Action for Prosperity,” he said.

Mr Jinapor also announced that the Ministry is partnering with the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) Secretariat, under the leadership of H.E. Samira Bawumia, to host a high-level event at Ghana’s Pavilion on the implementation of the communique actions and roadmap of AFRIWOCC.

He appealed to stakeholders to rally behind the Ministry and help it deliver a successful COP28.

