We're working hard to restore fortunes of Ghana – Akufo-Addo

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that his government is working hard to restore the fortunes of Ghana.

According to him, the policies and programs being implemented are a sure way to stabilize the country's economy.

Speaking at the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo was optimistic he will fulfil this promise before exiting office.

“I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth and characterize the management of the economy in the years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020, which made the economy one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time. We can only do so if we forge ahead in unity and faith and have the belief that by the grace of Almighty God, the fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored. I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development.”

“To get here, we had to take some difficult and hard decisions. The policies and programs we are implementing are meant to address the challenges, and it is evident that they are doing so. Nevertheless, I will continue to need your understanding and active cooperation. We can make it if all of us work at it,” he stated.

