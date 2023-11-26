Embracing Afrofuturism to Project an African Perspective and Influence Across the African Diaspora

26.11.2023 LISTEN

We can define Afrofuturism as an artistic movement rooted in science fiction and technological themes, it is far more than that, but this is a beginning of an understanding to the value and influence across Africa and the global African Diaspora. The intrigue of Afrofuturism lies in the creativity, imagination and innovation of Africans that embrace and share their culture through the growing integration of technology and technological creativity. The tools of technology from AI, VR, Web 3/4/5 and the Metaverse. The web site Afrofuturism Experience based in Jacksonville, Florida is preparing for another digital, virtual and in-person experience that celebrates the Mother Land of Africa and the creativity, imagination, and innovation that was birthed there https://tinyurl.com/2zr34h5p

The blending of Afrofuturism to the African culture is an influence of the exploration of culture, creation, exploration, and innovation. Afrofuturism is another way for Africans and those of the African Diaspora that live in the United States, Europe, Caribbean, and other global locations to lay claim that Africans can create the world in a story that shares their contributions to the world though-out history. That story is not just written, it is visual, auditory, impactful, and hands-on.

Increasingly across the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean it has been found that Africans and Africans of the Diaspora have created, built, made, designed, pioneered, some of the greatest discoveries and inventions of human history. Colonialism has attempted to destroy the beauty, power, purpose, and inspiration of what Africa has made and colonized thinking has tried to hide and destroy the achievements of Africans and those of the African Diaspora, we

must never let this happen.

Those of the African Diaspora must never be forgotten nor blinded about the contributions made to the world. We must never let go of our past, we must continue to find understanding in it, our contributions in all areas from the sciences to the arts. From Egypt, to Ethiopia, the Horn of Africa, the Western portions, and Northern portions where writers, scholars, designers, artists, musicians, ministers, mathematicians, scientists, engineers, authors, and other creatives have contributed. If not for the former African Afrofuturist the world would not have the achievements, it enjoys and takes for granted now.

"A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes. When we gather together in the moonlit village ground it is not because of the moon. Every man can see it in his own compound. We come together because it is good for kinsmen to do so." Chinua Achebe

All sprang from the lineage of a continent that continues to influence the direction of the world. From magazines like Fifty-Four Mag sharing the beauty of the African culture, lifestyle, education, and economics. From authors like Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, and Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o creativity in writing and the arts fires up the imagination and inspires creativity. "People must never forget that there is excellence and even exuberance across Africa that must not be forgotten." Resources are available like L&D African Network, One Africa Forum, AfricaVR Center, Exponential Youth Summit 2023 (#EYS2023) and more that share African innovation and creativity.

The influence of Modern Ghana (https://www.modernghana.com/) that shares content that is respected and admired across a vast continent of diversity and brilliance, Africa. Resources like this need to be shared and expanded on to show intellectualism is still valuable. A powerful statement by Marcus Garvey warned Africa and the African Diaspora: “Never forget that intelligence rules the world and ignorance carries the burden. Therefore, remove yourself as far from ignorance as possible and seek as far as possible to be intelligent.” Intelligence, creativity, innovation, and understanding have been the foundation for Africa to at one time be the leader of the world. The growth and excellence of Africa can be seen in the creations of today and the future.

"Hope and Resilience" Moshoodat Sanni A major part of African heritage is hope and resilience, the ability to see a future of unity where Africans can travel unrestricted to visit family and friends. Where an Africa is not plundered and raped by foreign nations that only care about natural resources to steal and desecrate. The beauty and value of Africa is in its people. A people of promise and purpose.

"When you look at African hair you see strength and adaptability, due to its incredible versatility" Nikiwe Dlova. Africans have experienced so many trials, tribulations, challenges, ravages, but have the resilience and history that it can return to its beauty, peace, and power. The pain and trauma of colonialism has tried to destroy the identity of Africa, but this still survives as people know who they are and where they come from. There are still episodes of colonial economic and cognitive enslavements, but Africans are still learning the ways of this century.

Africa is living proof that innovation is everywhere, not just in the use of technology, it is tied to the past as it hurtles, runs, jumps, and skips toward the future. Afrofuturism is important because it embraces the future of technology in Africa and infuses the potential of Africans with adapting to new tools and the blending of the old with the new ways of thinking.

The motions of Africa are boundary-pushing, undeniably moving glory carrying with this forward motion, that were set in motion centuries before. There is a strength and resiliency to the liberation for freedom that comes from speaking the truth and sharing the history of the African story.

Ask a million people what they think of Africa, and you will get a million different answers. Ask Africans what they think of the future of their continent, and you will still get a million different answers. Ask about Afrofuturism, you will still get a million different and unique answers, but rest assured it will be powerful, purposeful and immortalize the spirit of the African continent.

Think about Afrofuturism and what I hope this does is brings to life within each African a vision for empowering Africa to be a global influence in education, economics, commerce, preserving natural resources. Allow Africans to finally blend, collaborate and cooperate on a global scale of unity, brotherhood, sisterhood and Diasporan love and peace that the world must respect and fear. From the 2023 Afrofuturism Experience (https://tinyurl.com/352bmed2 - LinkedIn), that 2024 will be even more powerful from the United States to Africa.

"There is that great proverb: that until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter." Chinua Achebe Will Africans allow other historians to tell the story of the lion or will Africans embrace technology to tell their own stories and share them globally. The opportunities are here now for Africans to apply vast amounts of technological resources to amplify African voices.