Nurse and midwife trainees give govt 2-week ultimatum to pay two-years allowances

Ghana Nurse-Midwife Trainees Association (GNMTA) has issued an ultimatum to the Ministry of Health over the unpaid allowances of its trainees.

In a statement, the association expressed disappointment regarding the disbursement of arrears owed to trainee nurses and midwives.

According to them, despite the assurances of financial clearance granted to the Controller and Accountant General, only a fraction of the long-overdue two-year arrears has been settled.

“The Ghana Nurse Midwife Trainees Association finds it necessary to issue an ultimatum to the Ministry of Health. By December 8, we insist that the remaining five months’ arrears be expeditiously settled. This ultimatum underscores the urgency of rectifying the apparent discrepancy and honouring the commitment made during our collaborative discussions.”

The group, in July, made calls to the government to address the critical matter of their unpaid allowances which had spanned several months.

This prolonged delay exacerbated the hardships faced by the trainees who depended on these allowances for their education and well-being.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT ON RESOLUTION OF NURSE-MIDWIVES TRAINEES’ ARREARS

In the wake of recent developments concerning the disbursement of arrears owed to trainee nurses and midwives, the Ghana Nurse Midwife Trainees Association(GNMTA) wishes to express both gratitude and profound disappointment. The Association acknowledges the partial payment of two months’ worth of arrears, a gesture for which we extend our thanks to the Ministry of Health.

However, the apparent shortfall in the disbursed amount has left us in a state of shock and disbelief, particularly in light of the commitment made during our recent high-level discussions with prominent stakeholders, including the esteemed Minister of Health. It is disheartening that, despite the assurance of financial clearance granted to the Controller and Accountant General, only a fraction of the long-overdue two-years’ arrears, out of which seven months’ worth was to be received, has been settled. This disjunction between commitment and action is not only perplexing but also raises concerns about the transparency and efficiency of the financial processes involved.

In response to this situation, the Ghana Nurse Midwife Trainees Association finds it necessary to issue an ultimatum to the Ministry of Health. By December 8, we insist that the remaining five months’ arrears be expeditiously settled. This ultimatum underscores the urgency of rectifying the apparent discrepancy and honouring the commitment made during our collaborative discussions.

Adumbisa Pascal, National President, GNMTA

While we express our appreciation for the partial payment, it is paramount to emphasize that such gestures, though acknowledged, fall significantly short of meeting the financial expectations and obligations of our dedicated trainee nurses and midwives. The Association is committed to constructive engagement and dialogue, but in the event that the stipulated deadline passes without the complete settlement of arrears, we regrettably reserve the right to explore alternative avenues to address this matter. We seek a fair and expeditious resolution that upholds the integrity of the commitments made to our members.

In conclusion, we urge the Ministry of Health to reflect upon the gravity of the situation and take decisive action to ensure the fulfilment of the outstanding arrears. Our trainee nurses and midwives deserve nothing less than the timely and just compensation promised to them.

Sincerely,

Adumbisa Pascal

National President

GNMTA