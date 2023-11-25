Physical well-being of the rural people is as important as their spiritual needs  

Reverend Richard Nortorkpe, Founder and Leader of Christ For The Rural World, a Christian non-profit making organization Friday, said the physical well-being and needs of the rural people were as important as their spiritual needs.

He, therefore, called on Christians to not only preach the gospel to them but also support them with their physical needs.

Rev. Nortorkpe made the call through the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a health screening organised by his organization as part of a three-day crusade for the people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district.

It was on the theme: “Jesus, the way, the truth and the life.”

Rev. Nortorkpe, who is also the Teiman District Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church in Accra, stated that Jesus did not only proclaim the Good News to the people but also healed them and provided them with their physical needs.

He noted that many vulnerable and needy people would like to come to Christ but were prevented by the conditions in which they found themselves.

Rev. Nortorkpe entreated Christians, especially to emulate the shining example of Christ by showing love to such people, adding “by doing so you will win them over to Jesus.”

The Rev. Minister said the organization, which was formed in 2017, had so far organised four mega crusades and health screenings.

He was grateful to the people, who donated items to support the programme, and the medical team for their services.

The people were given free medications for various ailments and those with eye problems were provided with spectacles.

A boutique dubbed “Jesus Boutique” was also mounted where the people picked clothing and footwear free of charge.

GNA