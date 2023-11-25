Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Physical well-being of the rural people is as important as their spiritual needs  

Social News Physical well-being of the rural people is as important as their spiritual needs
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Reverend Richard Nortorkpe, Founder and Leader of Christ For The Rural World, a Christian non-profit making organization Friday, said the physical well-being and needs of the rural people were as important as their spiritual needs.

He, therefore, called on Christians to not only preach the gospel to them but also support them with their physical needs.

Rev. Nortorkpe made the call through the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a health screening organised by his organization as part of a three-day crusade for the people of Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district.

It was on the theme: “Jesus, the way, the truth and the life.”

Rev. Nortorkpe, who is also the Teiman District Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church in Accra, stated that Jesus did not only proclaim the Good News to the people but also healed them and provided them with their physical needs.

He noted that many vulnerable and needy people would like to come to Christ but were prevented by the conditions in which they found themselves.

Rev. Nortorkpe entreated Christians, especially to emulate the shining example of Christ by showing love to such people, adding “by doing so you will win them over to Jesus.”

The Rev. Minister said the organization, which was formed in 2017, had so far organised four mega crusades and health screenings.

He was grateful to the people, who donated items to support the programme, and the medical team for their services.

The people were given free medications for various ailments and those with eye problems were provided with spectacles.

A boutique dubbed “Jesus Boutique” was also mounted where the people picked clothing and footwear free of charge.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Fire gut structures behind Arts Centre in Accra Fire gut structures behind Arts Centre in Accra

3 hours ago

Scores of vehicles stuck on storm-ravaged gullies-riddled Dodowa-Afienya dirt road after Saturday heavy downpour Scores of vehicles stuck on storm-ravaged gullies-riddled Dodowa-Afienya dirt ro...

3 hours ago

Limited voter registration lawsuit: Plaintiffs lawyers run to Court of Appeal to challenge ruling Limited voter registration lawsuit: Plaintiff’s lawyers run to Court of Appeal t...

3 hours ago

We will continue to go to IMF until we develop agriculture –Prof Oquaye We will continue to go to IMF until we develop agriculture –Prof Oquaye 

3 hours ago

NPP Govt has brought great relief to women— Kate Gyamfuah ‘NPP Gov’t has brought great relief to women’ — Kate Gyamfuah

3 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy is feasible – Joe Jackson Mahama’s 24-hour economy is feasible – Joe Jackson

3 hours ago

Foreign Ministry to increase passport application fees Foreign Ministry to increase passport application fees 

3 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin calls for inculcation of values, ethics in pursuit of academic knowledge Speaker Bagbin calls for inculcation of values, ethics in pursuit of academic kn...

3 hours ago

24hour economy: Dont take Bawumia seriously, hes a failure – Pelpuo 24hour economy: Don’t take Bawumia seriously, he’s a failure – Pelpuo

8 hours ago

I'm coming back to recapture Akwatia seat for NPP— Ama Sey “I'm coming back to recapture Akwatia seat for NPP”— Ama Sey

Just in....
body-container-line