Emulate Liberia’s democratic example – Akufo-Addo tells emerging democracies

President Nana Akufo-Addo has lauded Liberia’s recent elections, calling for emerging democracies to emulate its democratic example.

He further applauded Liberia for strengthening the frontiers of democracy by successfully electing a new president to take over the reins of affairs of the country.

President-elect Joseph Boakai, the presidential candidate of the Unity Party, emerged victorious in the elections, defeating the incumbent President George Manneh Weah.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post on November 24 said, “Through the peaceful exercise of their sovereign and democratic right to elect their own leaders, the people of Liberia have strengthened the frontiers of democracy for emerging democracies on the continent to emulate. The consolidation of democracy in Liberia, in the wake of Liberia’s painful civil war, continues to gather pace.”

While congratulating the newly elected president, he also commended the outgoing President George Weah for exhibiting “statesmanlike concession of defeat.”

He expressed hope that the President-elect would continue on the path of his predecessors, thereby deepening further the friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana.

—citinewsroom