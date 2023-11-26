Bawku West DCE, Chiefs cut sod for 11 SOCO projects

The District Executive for Bawku West district Assembly, Alhaji Ahmed Tahiru Issahaku together with some chiefs in the beneficiary communities in the Bawku West District have cut-sod for the construction of projects under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO).

The construction includes CHPS compounds, classroom blocks, culverts, and other infrastructure projects to improve businesses and trading in the district.

A river at Mokkpal the community says claims lives and destroys properties every year, sod has been cut to construct a bridge over it to save lives.

Residents of the Mokkpal community were full of joy as they saw the DCE cut sod for work to begin.

Alhaji Ahmed, in an interview with ModernGhana News said the projects are 11 earmarked for construction this year under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) projects funded by the World Bank and being implemented by the Ministries of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Finance, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Youth and Sports and Gendarmerie.

According to him, the project will provide over 300 unskilled labour jobs for the youth in the area while also promoting economic activity within the beneficiary communities across the district.

The DCE praised President Akufo-Addo for the SOCO projects, emphasizing that they would bring real development to the doorstep of the people.

According to him, all evidence shows that the administration is delivering the majority of its promises to Ghanaians.

The DCE hinted that there are monies available for the projects, indicating that all would be paid immediately when contractors raise certificates for honour.

The projects include classroom blocks, CHPS compounds with 4 unit nurses' accommodation, supply and installation of solar energy, drilling of boreholes and mechanisation, and culverts.

The projects are awarded to different contractors, and all are expected to be completed within six months.

In the tour of the 11 communities in the Bawku West district to hand over the sites to contractors to begin work were the district coordinating director, Alhassan Ahmed, the District Works Engineer Mr Moses Awarikaro Awenkanaab, the Upper East coordinator for SOCO, Samuel Larbi Agyarko, District finance officer, Budget, and among other officials of the assembly.