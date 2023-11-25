I’II not be distracted by NPP’s shenanigans – Mahama blasts ‘Fixing the Country Movement’

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the ‘Fixing the Country Movement’ for attempting to picket at his Cantonments office.

He lashed out at the group for dabbling in what he described as ‘bizarre and inexplicable antics’ in the face of the economic mess created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The ‘Fixing the Country Movement’ called off its planned demonstration and picketing at Mahama’s office, which was scheduled for Thursday, November 23, 2023, after the group was stopped by National Security.

Mr. Mahama stated that the aborted picketing was designed to divert attention from the mismanagement of the economy.

In a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to Mr Mahama, said, “It is most regrettable that amid the excruciating hardship and the suffering brought upon Ghanaians by the NPP government, they would rather find it necessary to dabble in bizarre and inexplicable antics over a so-called Airbus matter, which has long been laid to rest and over which Mr. Mahama has absolutely no questions to answer.

The needless aborted picketing was clearly designed to divert attention from the mismanagement of the economy, the public's frustration with hunger and high costs of living, and the citizenry's anger with the daily reports and evidence of high-level corruption sanctioned by the Presidency.”

The former President stated that he is focused on pursuing his political agenda, emphasizing that he will not be distracted by any shenanigans by the NPP.

“Mr. Mahama will obviously not be distracted by the NPP or any political shenanigans. He remains focused on engaging the people of Ghana on his plans to revitalise the economy to create more opportunities and decent well-paying jobs in a 24-hour economy for the youth.”

He expressed his appreciation to the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the NDC for embarking on a clean-up exercise at his office.

“Ayekoo to the young people including women who converged at the Cantonments office on Thursday to solidarise with John Mahama in the face of what was a misguided attempt by elements sponsored by the leadership of the NPP to picket around the office.”

Read below the statement by Mr. Mahama Mahama grateful to Greater Accra NDC Youth Wing for their unflinching solidarity and support.

[Accra, November 24, 2023.] HE John Dramani Mahama wishes to convey his gratitude and appreciation to members of the public and particularly the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for the love, support, and commitment to defending his strong and incorruptible character.

Mr. Mahama also notes that the Ministry of National Security decided to intervene and stop the advertised picketing.

It must be placed on record that Mr. Mahama has never been accused of, or investigated for, any involvement or wrongdoing of any sort by either the UK or US authorities in relation to Airbus. Indeed, neither the Ghanaian government nor any other authority anywhere in the world has any evidence of wrongdoing against him.

The Serious Fraud Office of the United Kingdom has long announced their discontinuation of the Airbus case due to lack of evidence. It is also a matter of record that there has been no breach of Ghana's procurement laws or any other law in the processes leading to the purchase of the aircrafts under reference.

It has also been revealed that due to the competent negotiations by officials of the Ghana Armed Forces' Technical Negotiating Team, the aircrafts were purchased at a price lower than the prevailing market price at the time.

He is also poised to carry out far reaching governance including anti-corruption and constitutional reforms to meet the aspirations and expectations of Ghanaians.

SIGNED Joyce Bawah Mogtari Special Aide to HE John Mahama

—citinewsroom