The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective action – Asantehene

Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for a collective effort to address the many challenges facing the country.

Speaking at the 57th Congregation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Asantehene indicated that another issue that critically challenges the country is brain drain besides the economic crisis.

He argued that for the country to address these challenges, all stakeholders including people in academia must come together to help the government.

“Our country is faced with enormous challenges that demand our immediate attention and collective action. From the economy to climate change and the exodus of our professionals in the health and the education sector,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is also Chancellor of KNUST said.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II continued, “We must wholeheartedly be able to unite to ensure sustainable solutions for the betterment of our nation. One of the most current challenges confronting our nation is brain drain.”

In his address, Asantehene also raised concerns about illegal mining (galamsey) activities in the country.

He admonished government to take the fight against galamsey to the next level by identifying those behind such activities and punish them.

“I call on all stakeholders to help the government flash out these illegal miners…And I urge the government to take actions in the fight against galamsey,” Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II noted.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
