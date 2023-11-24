My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leadership – Dr Sam Ankrah

Dr Sam Ankrah, an Independent Presidential Aspirant, who recently launched his campaign on social media with “No Masked Promises” tag, has shrugged off suggestions that he is claiming to be the originator of the “Man in the Mask” campaign.

He said he never claimed to be the “Man in the Mask” and asked the person(s) accusing him of such to retract the defamatory statement.

“On this note, I urge the person(s) to retract with immediate effect the defamatory press release, which is circulating all over the world,” he said.

In a statement issued on Friday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Presidential Hopeful explained that the use of the slogan “NoMaskedPromises” was to expose the political gimmicks and falsehoods aimed at deceiving the Ghanaian citizenry for votes at the polls.

The statement, signed by Dr Candace Baker, Head of Communications, Office of the Independent Presidential Candidate, said the symbolic depiction of the “unmasking” represented a rejection of the historical narrative of veiled intentions in past and present governments.

It was also a representation of the need to unveil the true faces of leaders and political hopefuls alike to hold them accountable for their commitments.

Dr Ankrah stated that, the intellectual property—the mask used in the campaign, was a stock image generated by artificial intelligence and available in the public domain.

He said the “No Masked Promises'” campaign was not an attempt to infringe on any intellectual property rights, but rather a call for transparency and accountability in leadership, a principle all political movements should proudly stand united in.

That, he said ought to be built on a commitment to reshape the political landscape for the betterment of Ghana.

“As we enter the 2024 political season, the 'No Masked Promises' campaign extends an invitation to all citizens and political stakeholders to engage in open and honest dialogue, and to unite under the philosophy of 'No Masked Promises’,” the statement said.

“Together, we must work towards reshaping the political landscape for a future where leaders are unafraid to show their true faces and subsequently deliver on their commitments,” the statement added.

Dr Ankrah urged the youth to learn more about his policies and how he intended to end the economic hardship, endemic and pervasive corruption, social inequalities, and lack of rule of law, as well as how to ensure stability in Ghana.

