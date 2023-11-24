Our constitution gives presidents so much power, amend it — Julius Afesi

Mr. Julius Afesi, an NDC communicator in the Biakoye constituency has said the fight against corruption in Ghana will always be a hard nut to crack until the 1992 constitution is amended and some powers taken away from the President.

He stated that almost every Ghanaian wanted portions of the 1992 constitution amended.

Reacting to Togbe Afede's call for the next government to review and amend the constitution to help fight corruption, Mr. Afesi said on Dream 97.1 FM's morning show hosted by Nana Yaw Asiamah that, "our constitution is a hybrid one, a merge of the American and the UK constitutions and we have given too much power to the president. The American and British constitutions do not give so much power to its presidents like ours."

Mr. Afesi added that it is dangerous to give so much power and authority to an individual suggesting that when the person abuses it, the end result is always negative.

He said the Ghanaian constitution which gives the president authority to appoint the Chief Justice, Inspector General of Police, Electoral Commissioner and others must be stopped, suggesting that the power to appoint should be given to an independent body to handle.

Mr Afesi said this will eradicate favouritism and ensure sanity since officers and commissioners won't pay allegiance to the President.

According to him, the phrase that "don't bite the hands that feed you" makes appointees dormant and renders some ineffective.

"I urge all and sundry to rally behind the NDC and John Mahama because it is his wish to amend the constitution for our own good. President Mahama will do this so that we give power to whoever it is due but not embed all the powers of the land into one man. Absolute power corrupts absolutely, hence let us give some of the powers to other institutions to ensure the balance of power," Mr. Afesi emphasised.