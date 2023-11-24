Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Covid levy: Gov’t doesn’t do ‘sika gari’; if you enjoyed free water, electricity you'll have to pay – Carlos Ahenkorah to Ghanaians

Headlines Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah has justified why government continues to take the Covid-19 levy from Ghanaians.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the MP blasted the Majority in Parliament for complaining about the Covid-19 levy.

According to him, government does not do ‘sika gari’, to wit government does not conjure money.

To this end, he stressed that Ghanaians will continue to pay for the COVID-19 levy after enjoying free water and free electricity government introduced during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Mr. Speaker, I want to ask them. When we went on lockdown and they were still receiving their salaries, when we went on lockdown and they enjoyed free electricity when we went on lockdown and they enjoyed free water, where did they expect the government to get the money to pay for this?

“It was that money that we used to pay. And today we are asking you to pay it back and you are complaining that how come you gave it to me for free and we have to pay for it. Who do you want to pay for it?

“Because they heard free they thought that government was Prof. Diego so he will just conjure and ‘sika gari’ will come. Government doesn’t do sika gari. Government has to take the money from you and I to run this economy and that’s what we are doing,” Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah said in his argument.

In the past year, there have been several calls for government to stop charging COVID-19 levy.

Unfortunately, those calls fell on deaf ears as there was no mention of plans to abolish the levy in the 2024 Budget and Economic Statement laid before Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

If you claim you've your own vision why not use it to help Akufo-Addo address the current economic mess — Kumchacha quizzes Bawumia If you claim you've your own vision why not use it to help Akufo-Addo address th...

1 hour ago

Telcos pay GHC6.07 billion tax, remittance to government in 2022 Telcos pay GHC6.07 billion tax, remittance to government in 2022

1 hour ago

Torentco lacks financial capacity, credibility to takeover TOR – Godfred Dame Torentco lacks financial capacity, credibility to takeover TOR – Godfred Dame

1 hour ago

Were already experiencing 24 hour economy due to the intelligence of Bawumia – NPP MPs We’re already experiencing 24 hour economy due to the intelligence of Bawumia – ...

1 hour ago

My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leadership – Dr Sam Ankrah My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leaders...

1 hour ago

Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP reveals Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP revea...

2 hours ago

The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective action – Asantehene The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective acti...

2 hours ago

Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah Covid levy: Gov’t doesn’t do ‘sika gari’; if you enjoyed free water, electricity...

2 hours ago

Somalia. By AFP Somalia joins East Africa trade bloc in 'milestone'

2 hours ago

REUTERS REUTERS TV Hamas releases first group of hostages under Gaza ceasefire deal

Just in....
body-container-line