Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP reveals

Headlines Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP reveals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, Teddy Nana Yaw Addi has said he was nearly run over by a vehicle that was being driven by the late former President Jerry John Rawlings’ during his childhood days.

Growing up, the Ayensuano MP, attended school at Burma Camp, which brought him into contact with the late former President.

Narrating his first encounter with the former president during his childhood days, the Ayensuano MP revealed that he had the chance to meet the late president, while cross the streets at Burma Camp though he did not know who he was at the time.

“That was the era when Jerry used to go for his piloting class. So there was this day I was crossing the street and he almost hit me with his car I didn’t even know that was Jerry. Instead of spanking me, he just put me in the car and asked where are you going,” he narrated.

He revealed that: “So he took me home and was like study hard in school.”

The Ayensuano MP indicated that on arrival at home, he told his mother and everyone about the incident, then while watching TV, the former president, appeared on the screen.

That was when he pointed him out to his mum but her reaction was: “this one, he won’t do that.”

However, the MP insisted that, was the man who had almost run him down with his vehicle.

The Ayensuano lawmaker was speaking to Yao Mawutor on the Class Drive on Class91.3FM.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

42 minutes ago

If you claim you've your own vision why not use it to help Akufo-Addo address the current economic mess — Kumchacha quizzes Bawumia If you claim you've your own vision why not use it to help Akufo-Addo address th...

1 hour ago

Telcos pay GHC6.07 billion tax, remittance to government in 2022 Telcos pay GHC6.07 billion tax, remittance to government in 2022

1 hour ago

Torentco lacks financial capacity, credibility to takeover TOR – Godfred Dame Torentco lacks financial capacity, credibility to takeover TOR – Godfred Dame

1 hour ago

Were already experiencing 24 hour economy due to the intelligence of Bawumia – NPP MPs We’re already experiencing 24 hour economy due to the intelligence of Bawumia – ...

1 hour ago

My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leadership – Dr Sam Ankrah My 'No Masked Promises' campaign a transformative journey to accountable leaders...

1 hour ago

Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP reveals Late Rawlings almost hit me with his car when I was a child – Ayensuano MP revea...

2 hours ago

The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective action – Asantehene The enormous challenges facing Ghana demand immediate attention, collective acti...

2 hours ago

Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah Covid levy: Gov’t doesn’t do ‘sika gari’; if you enjoyed free water, electricity...

2 hours ago

Somalia. By AFP Somalia joins East Africa trade bloc in 'milestone'

2 hours ago

REUTERS REUTERS TV Hamas releases first group of hostages under Gaza ceasefire deal

Just in....
body-container-line