2023 Authentic Caring Awards held

The Authentic Caring Employer Awards (ACE) 2023, a novel scheme birthed to recognize and celebrate the effort of companies and individuals who have shown excellence and exhibited a positive approach towards the mental health and wellbeing of their employees was held on Saturday, November 18.

The initiative seeks to celebrate employers who take the duty of care seriously and have robust and well-established processes in place to support the mental and physical health of employees.

It is also a concrete and proactive step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3, 8, and 17-Good Health and Well-being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Partnership.

The 2023 red-carpet and five-star dinner was held at Marriot Hotel in Accra with the theme "Celebrating Excellence in Workplace Mental Health and Wellbeing."

17 companies and individuals in Ghana were recognized at the maiden edition which was opened to all stakeholders.

Chairman, Mental Health Authority Board, Estelle Appiah; Medical officer and Team Leader of Communicable and non-Communicable Disease Cluster of WHO, Dr. Frank Lule; Social Development Advisor at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office FCDO) Accra, Ghana (British High Commission), Susan Mensah; CEO - Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai and chief executive officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines as well as the executive director of the ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines, Mr. Sulemanu Koney where part of the special guests in attendance.

The others are former CEO of Ghana Mental health Authority, Prof Akwasi Osei and Brigadier General John Omari Ampadu of the Ghana Armed forces.

CEO of Supreme Healthcare Management Services, Ms. Patience Osekre in her welcome address said the initiative was to “encourage organizations to continuously invest in the mental health and wellbeing of employees and champion the cause to bring mental health to the forefront of dialogue.” She stressed that “employees are the greatest asset of an organization and needs to be strengthened and preserved”.

Ms. Patience Osekre further called on all stakeholders to help change the narratives, break the stigma and create a world where employees are empowered to speak up and seek help to enhance their Mental health and wellbeing.

ABSA Bank was the biggest winner on the night. The financial institution picked up four awards including the overall best - Authentic & Caring Employer of the Year. The other awards won are ACE Organization of the Year - Financial Services, Employee Well-being of the Year and Most Innovative HR Practical Organization of the Year.

Labadi Beach Hotel was adjudged the ACE Organization of the Year - Hospitality and Tourism; UNILEVER won ACE Organization of the Year - Manufacturing; and Diversity, Equity Inclusion Champion of the Year award.

Vodafone picked up the award for ACE Organization of the Year - Telecommunications; Ogilvy won ACE Organization of the Year - Media while Modec Production Services Ghana JV Ltd (MPSG) won ACE Organization of the Year - Energy.

Other honouree include Mr. Sulemanu Koney (Corporate Mental Health Executive Honors), Mr. Isaac Kwabotwe Sampah (Corporate Wellbeing Ambassador), Mr. Seth Asafo (Workplace Wellness Trainer Honors) and Carnita Groves (Workplace Wellness Therapist Honors).

The event was powered by Supreme Healthcare Management Services under its flagship program EAP Africa and organized by ICS Africa Limited. Notable partners include The Ghana Chamber of Mines, KPMG, Bel-Aqua, ICS Africa, Mental Health Authority, Govox, EazyTagg Technologies, Chivalry Services Ltd, Accra Marriott Hotel, VDB Consultancy and Trade Ghana Ltd, HR Network, Pal Afric, and Genero.