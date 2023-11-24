Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
24.11.2023 Social News

Make sure payments reflect your account before making delivery to avoid fraud — EOCO to Businesses

Commissioner of Police COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo- Danquah, EOCO Executive DirectorCommissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo- Danquah, EOCO Executive Director
24.11.2023 LISTEN

Businesses are being urged to verify that payments have been reflected in their accounts before delivering goods or services to customers, following a rise in cheque fraud cases nationwide.

In a press statement released on Thursday, November 23, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) warned that fraudsters are increasingly using cheques and electronic payments from dummy accounts to trick vendors into handing over products or completing jobs before the transactions are rejected.

"They do this sometimes by riding on the back of technology whereby all transactions are done via cell phones without physical contact with the business entity," said the EOCO statement in part.

"After an agreement is reached, the fraudsters then issue cheques on unfunded or dormant accounts which takes a number of days to be detected through the interbank clearing system. This results in the cheque being returned by the bank,” it added.

While vendors wait for cheques to clear through the banking system, EOCO noted that criminals pressure business owners to release goods with the excuse that they have already made payment.

But as soon as the items change hands, the fraudsters disappear with the merchandise, they noted.

EOCO emphasized that businesses need to verify funds have cleared into their accounts by checking real-time balances, rather than just relying on SMS notifications of deposits.

"Vendors should not rush to supply goods by only SMS alert without checking their actual balance," the statement read further.

It urged traders to carry out due diligence on payments received to avoid falling victim to "organised criminal activities".

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Nkunim budget title is Finance Ministers shading Majority MPs who forced him to resign - Ricketts-Hagan ‘Nkunim’ budget title is Finance Minister’s shading Majority MPs who forced him ...

38 minutes ago

Postpone your death or tell govt to pay us – Mortuary workers to Ghanaians Postpone your death or tell gov’t to pay us – Mortuary workers to Ghanaians

52 minutes ago

There's no contest for the position of a running mate in NPP — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu There's no contest for the position of a running mate in NPP — Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

1 hour ago

These are little sparks that should put fear in his opponents - Allotey Jacobs on massive support for Bawumia in Northern Regions ‘These are little sparks that should put fear in his opponents’ - Allotey Jacobs...

1 hour ago

Commissioner of Police COP Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo- Danquah, EOCO Executive Director Make sure payments reflect your account before making delivery to avoid fraud — ...

1 hour ago

Its true; E-Levy has added no value to our economy — NPP's Kate Gyamfua It’s true; E-Levy has added no value to our economy — NPP's Kate Gyamfua

1 hour ago

Bawumia opposed E-Levy, IMF bailout — NPP Women's Organizer Bawumia opposed E-Levy, IMF bailout — NPP Women's Organizer

1 hour ago

Focusing on existing tax payers lazy approach – Bawumia criticises GRA Focusing on existing tax payers ‘lazy approach’ – Bawumia criticises GRA

1 hour ago

Over 30m spent quarterly on galamsey committee – Alhassan Suhuyini Over $30m spent quarterly on ‘galamsey’ committee – Alhassan Suhuyini

2 hours ago

2024 Budget: Ken Ofori-Atta uses Gods name to deceive electorates — Della Sowah 2024 Budget: Ken Ofori-Atta uses God’s name to deceive electorates — Della Sowah

Just in....
body-container-line