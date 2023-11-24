Make sure payments reflect your account before making delivery to avoid fraud — EOCO to Businesses

Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo- Danquah, EOCO Executive Director

Businesses are being urged to verify that payments have been reflected in their accounts before delivering goods or services to customers, following a rise in cheque fraud cases nationwide.

In a press statement released on Thursday, November 23, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) warned that fraudsters are increasingly using cheques and electronic payments from dummy accounts to trick vendors into handing over products or completing jobs before the transactions are rejected.

"They do this sometimes by riding on the back of technology whereby all transactions are done via cell phones without physical contact with the business entity," said the EOCO statement in part.

"After an agreement is reached, the fraudsters then issue cheques on unfunded or dormant accounts which takes a number of days to be detected through the interbank clearing system. This results in the cheque being returned by the bank,” it added.

While vendors wait for cheques to clear through the banking system, EOCO noted that criminals pressure business owners to release goods with the excuse that they have already made payment.

But as soon as the items change hands, the fraudsters disappear with the merchandise, they noted.

EOCO emphasized that businesses need to verify funds have cleared into their accounts by checking real-time balances, rather than just relying on SMS notifications of deposits.

"Vendors should not rush to supply goods by only SMS alert without checking their actual balance," the statement read further.

It urged traders to carry out due diligence on payments received to avoid falling victim to "organised criminal activities".