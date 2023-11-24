Modern Ghana logo
Stability and growth programs to ensure robust economy – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

By ISD || contributor
Stability and growth programs to ensure robust economy – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
The government has drawn two pivotal agendas, the stability and the growth agendas, to sustain the gains that have already been made and ensure that the economy is robust.

The stability agenda focuses on inflation, exchange rates and interest rates with support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while growth agenda features a comprehensive 5-year strategy with a 14-month emphasis on priority areas like agriculture, aquaculture, tourism, creative arts, sports, and digitisation.

The Minister for Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who said this in his contribution to the 2024 budget debate in Parliament, stressed the need for a collective effort in steering Ghana towards sustainable economic growth.

Mr Nkrumah said the government alone cannot bear the responsibility for effective budget execution and advocated for a comprehensive, all-hands-on-deck approach to implement the policy document.

He indicated that, “Amidst our economic challenges, we must remember we have a collective responsibility for our economic growth. Together, united in purpose, we can implement the robust strategies outlined in the 2024 budget to shape a prosperous future for Ghana.”

He said there was a need for concerted efforts from various stakeholders, including the citizens to ensure that the budget was meticulous implemented.

Mr Nkrumah further highlighted the government’s commitment to social intervention programmes. He cited LEAP, Capitation Grant, School Feeding Programme, NHIS, Teacher and Nursing Trainee Allowance and Free SHS as some of the interventions the government was actively pursuing.

The IMF’s commendation underscored the prioritisation of these programmes, therefore, Mr Nkrumah emphasised the need for a sustained and disciplined approach to the government’s clear and robust growth programme.

He urged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to seize the opportunities within the country to establish businesses to create more job opportunities for other Ghanaians.

