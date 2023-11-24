It’s true; E-Levy has added no value to our economy — NPP's Kate Gyamfua

Modern Ghana logo
Kate Gyamfua, National Women's Organizer of the governing NPP, has said the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) introduced last year has not added any value to the economy as promised.

While speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, Kate Gyamfua posited that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful kicked against the E-Levy at party meetings.

She recalled Dr. Bawumia saying "it was not important, so they should look elsewhere."

When asked about E-Levy's economic impact, Kate Gyamfua stated "It is true that it has added no value to our economy."

The NPP women's organizer's remarks back previous objections she claimed were raised by Bawumia.

He argued the levy would overly burden citizens and questioned its economic relevance.

