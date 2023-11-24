Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia opposed E-Levy, IMF bailout — NPP Women's Organizer

The National Women's Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, has revealed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was opposed to both the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) and an IMF bailout.

In an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Kate Gyamfua strongly denied claims that Dr. Bawumia supported the introduction of the E-Levy and IMF loan approval.

She said Bawumia argued against the E-Levy during an NPP caucus meeting, where he clearly indicated that it would negatively affect the poor.

Gyamfua quoted Bawumia as saying "the E-levy was going to affect the poor, so why would they tax their money?” emphasizing that he (Dr. Bawumia) fought against it; he never agreed to the E-levy."

The women's organizer insisted that Dr. Bawumia and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful both objected to the E-Levy.

According to Gyamfua, Dr. Bawumia also dissented when discussions turned to pursuing IMF support.

She said Dr. Bawumia contended that Ghana could mobilize the needed funds internally instead of an IMF bailout.

The Women's Organizer recalled Bawumia saying "the amount Ghana is seeking from the IMF could be mobilized internally.”

While praising Bawumia's stance, Kate Gyamfua said President Akufo-Addo felt compelled to secure IMF assistance due to concerns over escalating economic challenges.

