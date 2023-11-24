Modern Ghana logo
Settle arrears owed toll workers – Agbodza blasts govt

Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Kwame Agbodza, is calling on the government to promptly allocate funds to fulfil its commitment to settling all arrears owed former road toll collectors, particularly those who are Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The government, in the 2022 budget presented to Parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, abolished the payment of road tolls across the country, relieving all persons who were engaged by the Ministry of Roads and Highways as toll collectors, many of them being PWDs.

Despite promises, the affected toll collectors, through various demonstrations, have sought to compel the government to honour its commitment, yet no resolution has been achieved.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Agbodza insisted that the government pays the toll workers.

“At least give them what they are entitled to; many of them are struggling already. I don’t even know whether the entire amount of money is even GH¢5 million. It’s not something we should be discussing. They should just pay them, so I’m going to actually make an appeal to the government again.”

"Some of them come to me here [Parliament] to talk to me; some of them are even NPP card-bearing members who were given jobs. They are Ghanaians, I’m okay with that. I don’t think it’s right for the government to completely renege on its promise of finding them jobs, which has failed, and at least paying them their severance package. I think it’s totally unacceptable,” Governs Kwame Agbodza said.

-citinewsroom

