Ghanaians must contribute to preventing suicide — Dr Maalug

The Executive Director of the Mental Health Institute (TMI), Dr Yennusom Maalug has emphasised the need for individuals and organisations to contribute their quota towards the prevention of suicide in Ghana.

Suicide is a complex behaviour that is widely regarded as a significant public health issue across the globe. It is influenced by psychiatric, psychological, biological, social, cultural, economic and existential factors.

In most countries, the rate of male suicides is between 3 and 7.5 times higher than that of females even though suicide ideation (thoughts) and attempts are more frequent for females.

The World Health Organization reported in 2020 that approximately 1,993 suicides occurred in Ghana annually.

A report in Ghana on suicide attempt trends over four years also revealed that 707 suicide attempts occurred in 2018, 880 in 2019, 777 in 2020 and 417 as of June 2021.

Speaking at an awareness creation forum with staff of FrieslandCampina at Volta Place, Airport Residential on the theme Zero Male Suicide in Accra as part of this year’s International Men’s Day celebration, Dr Maalug said suicide is preventable.

Dr Maalug was accompanied by some members of the Mental Health Institute.

The audience were very grateful and expressed their appreciation towards TMI for their impactful presentation.

About TMI

Mental Health Institute (TMI) is an NGO with focus on Mental Health Advocacy, Research, Corporate training, Policy alternatives and providing support to persons suffering from mental disorders.