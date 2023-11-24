Modern Ghana logo
Stop peddling falsehood about our student’s death – UGBS to public

University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) has said the police are still investigating the cause of the death of one of its students, Mr Dennis Twumasi-Ankrah.

According to the UGBS, the deceased was in the MSC Procurement Supply Chain (weekend) programme.

The university extended its “deepest” condolence to his family and loved ones.

The UGBS stressed that it will update the public on the cause of the death of Mr Twumasi-Ankrah after police investigations are concluded.

It cautioned the public to “desist from peddling unsubstantiated claims about the cause” concerning his death.

