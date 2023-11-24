Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
24.11.2023 Headlines

The overwhelming support for Mahama’s 24-hour economy has exposed Bawumia as petty – Apaak

Dr. Clement ApaakDr. Clement Apaak
24.11.2023 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak says it is shocking that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cannot see the impact a 24-hour economy will have on the economy of Ghana.

He argues that a Vice President who has studied and lived in countries abroad where the 24-hour economy is common should know better and not compare Ghana to them.

In a post on social media, Dr. Clement Apaak said the overwhelming support John Dramani Mahama has received after announcing his plan for a 24-hour economy in Ghana shows that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is petty.

“How can DMB, who undertook his entire university education [1st, 2nd, 3rd degrees], lived and worked, in countries with 24-Hour Economies before returning to Ghana say a proposal to make Ghana a 24-hour economy is bad?

“Bad idea? How can a proposal he knows has obvious transformational effects be bad for a nation like ours struggling to deal with unemployment?

“The overwhelming endorsement of JM's 24-Hour Economy proposal and DMB's dishonest reaction has exposed him as petty,” Dr. Clement Apaak said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

For the Vice President, the 24-hour economy promise of John Dramani Mahama is no idea at all.

He argues that the system is already operating 24hours and the promise made by the former President is simply a bad one because he lacks ideas.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia insists that he is the king of ideas and will introduce more ideas to transform Ghana.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Stop peddling falsehood about our students death – UGBS to public Stop peddling falsehood about our student’s death – UGBS to public

2 hours ago

It will boost local production — KT Hammond justifies import restrictions bill It will boost local production — KT Hammond justifies import restrictions bill

2 hours ago

NPP announces more guidelines for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies NPP announces more guidelines for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituenci...

2 hours ago

Torentco-TOR deal shady – Petroleum Workers Union Torentco-TOR deal shady – Petroleum Workers Union

2 hours ago

Traders must seek approval to import rice, tripe, diapers, other 19 restricted goods – KT Hammond Traders must seek approval to import rice, tripe, diapers, other 19 restricted g...

2 hours ago

Court stops Dormaahene from attending Berekumhenes funeral to prevent clashes with Otumfuo Court stops Dormaahene from attending Berekumhene’s funeral to prevent clashes w...

2 hours ago

Pharmacy Council closes over 100 pharmacies for operating illegally, prescribing wrong medications Pharmacy Council closes over 100 pharmacies for operating illegally, prescribing...

2 hours ago

Mortuary workers to strike indefinitely November 29 Mortuary workers to strike indefinitely November 29

2 hours ago

National Policy on Religion: Ignore whatsapp messages suggesting govt is undermining Christianity – Chieftaincy Ministry National Policy on Religion: Ignore whatsapp messages suggesting gov’t is underm...

2 hours ago

Licensing regime for import restrictions archaic; it will breed corruption – Minority Licensing regime for import restrictions archaic; it will breed corruption – Min...

Just in....
body-container-line