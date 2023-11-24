50 of Agenda 111 hospitals to be ready mid-2024 - Majority

Fifty of the Agenda 111 hospitals promised by the Akufo-Addo government will be ready by the middle of next year, the majority caucus in parliament has announced.

Mr Akufo-Addo announced the project in August 2021 amid the Covie crisis.

These hospitals are meant to ease healthcare nationwide.

Vice Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament Patrick Boakye Yiadom, told parliament on Thursday, 23 November 2023 during a debate on the 2024 budget that: “Mr. Speaker, by the middle of next year, I am not bragging; we will commission the first 50 of these Agenda 111 hospitals".

“Mr. Speaker, when the hospitals are completed, not only will they provide jobs for thousands of doctors, nurses, and others, but they will also open up businesses in the districts".

"The hospitals will run 24-hour services", he stated.

-classfmonline