Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Until our grievances are resolved — Mortuary workers to embark on nationwide strike effective November 29

Health File photo of a Mortuary
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
File photo of a Mortuary

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has served notice of an indefinite nationwide strike starting November 29 due to unresolved grievances with the government.

In a statement issued on November 20, MOWAG General Secretary Richard Koi Jordan said all mortuary workers in Ghana will lay down their tools from Wednesday next week until matters already brought to the attention of relevant authorities are addressed.

"No scheme of life can be right or complete which dooms those who toil hardest to get the meanest share of the good things of life and to have no chance of living in the fullest sense,” the statement quoted Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, an African American civil rights activist to justify their action.

The strike notice has been sent to the health, employment and labour, finance and national security ministers.

They have also notified the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and National Labour Commission.

It is unclear what specific demands the mortuary workers are making, but the notice indicates all efforts to resolve the issues have proven futile, necessitating industrial action.

The impending strike threatens to disrupt mortuary services across the country if not resolved promptly.

With the festive season approaching, it could also impact families preparing for burials and funeral arrangements.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Stop peddling falsehood about our students death – UGBS to public Stop peddling falsehood about our student’s death – UGBS to public

2 hours ago

It will boost local production — KT Hammond justifies import restrictions bill It will boost local production — KT Hammond justifies import restrictions bill

2 hours ago

NPP announces more guidelines for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies NPP announces more guidelines for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituenci...

2 hours ago

Torentco-TOR deal shady – Petroleum Workers Union Torentco-TOR deal shady – Petroleum Workers Union

2 hours ago

Traders must seek approval to import rice, tripe, diapers, other 19 restricted goods – KT Hammond Traders must seek approval to import rice, tripe, diapers, other 19 restricted g...

2 hours ago

Court stops Dormaahene from attending Berekumhenes funeral to prevent clashes with Otumfuo Court stops Dormaahene from attending Berekumhene’s funeral to prevent clashes w...

2 hours ago

Pharmacy Council closes over 100 pharmacies for operating illegally, prescribing wrong medications Pharmacy Council closes over 100 pharmacies for operating illegally, prescribing...

2 hours ago

Mortuary workers to strike indefinitely November 29 Mortuary workers to strike indefinitely November 29

2 hours ago

National Policy on Religion: Ignore whatsapp messages suggesting govt is undermining Christianity – Chieftaincy Ministry National Policy on Religion: Ignore whatsapp messages suggesting gov’t is underm...

2 hours ago

Licensing regime for import restrictions archaic; it will breed corruption – Minority Licensing regime for import restrictions archaic; it will breed corruption – Min...

Just in....
body-container-line