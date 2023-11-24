Until our grievances are resolved — Mortuary workers to embark on nationwide strike effective November 29

The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) has served notice of an indefinite nationwide strike starting November 29 due to unresolved grievances with the government.

In a statement issued on November 20, MOWAG General Secretary Richard Koi Jordan said all mortuary workers in Ghana will lay down their tools from Wednesday next week until matters already brought to the attention of relevant authorities are addressed.

"No scheme of life can be right or complete which dooms those who toil hardest to get the meanest share of the good things of life and to have no chance of living in the fullest sense,” the statement quoted Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, an African American civil rights activist to justify their action.

The strike notice has been sent to the health, employment and labour, finance and national security ministers.

They have also notified the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and National Labour Commission.

It is unclear what specific demands the mortuary workers are making, but the notice indicates all efforts to resolve the issues have proven futile, necessitating industrial action.

The impending strike threatens to disrupt mortuary services across the country if not resolved promptly.

With the festive season approaching, it could also impact families preparing for burials and funeral arrangements.