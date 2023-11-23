Modern Ghana logo
PURC reduces electricity tariff by 1.52%, water tariff increased by 0.34%

Public Utilities Regula­tory Commission (PURC) has announced a 0.34% increase in water tariff and a 1.52% decrease in electricity tariff to take effect on December 1.

Water tariff for residential customers increased from GHS/M3 4.72 to 4.74 while non-residential customers moved from GHS/M3 14.13 to 14.19.

For water sachet producers, their tariff has been hiked from GHS/M3 22.26 to 22.34; Industrial consumers will have their tariff moved from GHS/m3 25.29-25.38.

This was contained in a release signed by Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of the PURC, following the Commission's 2023 fourth quarter tariff review.

For electricity, residential lifeline customers (0-30kWh) will have their tariff reduced from 0.64 to 0.63; all residential customers (0.300kWh)will have theirs reduced from GHS/M3 1.42 to GHS/m3 1.40.

Dr Ackah explained that the Commission took cognisance of the cost of electricity, increased volume/ cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate, and infla­tion in arriving at its decision.

He lauded stakeholders for their support as it continued to implement quarterly tariff reviews in accordance with its Rate Setting Guidelines for Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity and Water Tariffs.

