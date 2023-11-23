Modern Ghana logo
If all the money Ghana receives was used for their intended purpose, Ghana would be making faster progress — UK High Commissioner

The issue of "massive uncontrolled corruption," recently decried by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), has resonated with the UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, who emphasized that corruption is a huge hindrance to Ghana's progress.

Speaking at the 75th birthday celebration of King Charles III at her residence, Harriet Thompson addressed the pervasive impact of corruption on the nation's development.

She asserted that if all the funds allocated to Ghana were utilized for their intended purposes, the country would experience expedited progress.

Harriet Thompson's remarks mirrored the concerns raised by the GCBC, who recently said corruption seems legalized and suffocating the nation.

In an interview with the media monitored by ModernGhana News, she stated, “Corruption is one of the things holding Ghana back. It’s not only a problem in Ghana, but also a problem in many other countries. If all the money that comes into Ghana were used for the purpose for which it was intended, Ghana would be making faster progress.”

Addressing the public perception of high corruption, Harriet Thompson emphasized that such perceptions negatively affect Ghana's image, contributing to its poor ranking on the corruption index.

Beyond addressing corruption, the UK High Commissioner also expressed her concern about the upcoming 2024 general elections.

She pledged the UK's support to ensure a peaceful, transparent, free, and fair electoral process.

"We have been working with the Electoral Commission for a long time. We’re also doing some work to help tackle mis/disinformation, which sadly has popped up in many elections these days," Harriet Thompson disclosed.

Expressing confidence in the democratic process, she highlighted the collaborative efforts of civil society and political actors.

