Bawumia must focus on policy, apologise for economic hardships in 2024 campaign — Austine Woode

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Media practitioner Austine Woode[left] and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A media personality Austine Woode has said NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should be wise to focus on specific policy proposals, accepting responsibility for economic challenges and reducing expenditures if he wants to win the 2024 elections.

Outlining five steps, he urges Bawumia to focus on substance over attacks, admonishing him not to “mention Mahama or NDC" in his campaigns.

He suggested Dr. Bawumia give policy-focused lectures to key stakeholders such as teachers, market women, and medical practitioners and advertise them widely on radio and TV.

“Accept and apologize for the economic crisis and in a sober mood, tell Ghanaians tough decisions had to be taken and we are bouncing back," read Woode’s X post on Thursday, November 23.

The proposed strategy also included unveiling what he described as "my plans if elected President" which should focus on increasing funding for anti-corruption bodies and cutting down government expenditure.

Woode advised Bawumia to "Promise to reduce overall budget deficit by 5% of GDP by showing clearly expenditure reduction."

He said the NPP flagbearer should focus on "one big policy on either health, education or housing which is well thought through."

"If implemented, the focused policy proposals and concessions on economic challenges could help Bawumia make his case to voters struggling under hardship," according to Austine Woode's proposed 2024 campaign strategy for Bawumia.

Media practitioner Austine Woodeleft and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia must focus on policy, apologise for economic hardships in 2024 campaign ...

