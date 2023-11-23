Modern Ghana logo
B/R: Scores weep uncontrollably, as bodies of four young people laid in state at Badu

Badu, a farming community in the Tain District of the Bono region was thrown into a state of grief and mourning when the mortal remains of the four young people who perished during a terrible rainstorm were laid in state.

The tragic incident happened on November 1, when an abandoned dilapidated school building collapsed and trapped the deceased, who and several others, had picked shelter during the rains to death.

Residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the deceased were among the spectators who were watching football at the community park when the downpour, which accompanied incessant thundering and lightning set in around 1630hours.

The scores of mourners including school children, who had poured into the community center, could however not control their tears, when the bodies were laid in state at the community center for public view.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister led a government delegation to sympathize with the bereaved families.

She expressed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's condolences to the bereaved families and asked them to remain steadfast and pick comfort in God.

Dr Lucy Acheampong, the Tain District Chief Executive, described the incident as unfortunate, saying the District Assembly would set up a monument in the town to serve as a memorial to the departed souls.

She donated undisclosed sums of money to the bereaved families and presented five footballs and two sets of jerseys to the youth to organise a commemorative football match.

The Regional Minister was accompanied by Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Kusi Buadum, the Sunyani West Municipal Chief Executive, as well as other heads of departments and agencies.

GNA

