Parliament clerk’s residence was sold in 2015 not 2019 – Lands Minister clarifies

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has clarified that the accommodation of a sitting Clerk of Parliament was sold in 2015 and not 2019.

A statement from the Parliamentary Service revealed that the official accommodation of a sitting clerk of Parliament at Cantonments was sold in 2019 to a private developer while other properties assigned to Parliament suffered a similar fate.

Debating the 2024 Budget, Mr. Jinapor disclosed that his checks at the Lands Commission revealed that the said residence was sold to a private developer in 2015 and not 2019, adding that the developer only took possession of the land in 2019.

“Not too long ago, it was said that the accommodation of the clerk of parliament was sold in 2019. Mr. Speaker, I want to submit to this house, the House of records that my checks at the Lands Commission suggest that the clerk of parliament’s accommodation or residence was sold in 2015 and not 2019. Mr. Speaker, the then Minister of Works and Housing gave an offer to a private developer in 2015.”

“A lease was granted to the developer in 2015. These records are unimpeachable. It happened in 2015 and not 2019. It just so happened that the developer, having bought the land in 2015, hadn’t been given an offer letter in 2015, and took possession in 2019,” Mr. Jinapor said.

