Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
23.11.2023 Headlines

Deepen friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana – Akufo-Addo urges new Liberia president Joseph Boakai

Deepen friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana – Akufo-Addo urges new Liberia president Joseph Boakai
23.11.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the new President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai on his election.

In his congratulatory message to the new President, President Akufo-Addo urged him to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and strengthen the friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana.

“It is my hope that President-elect Boakai would continue on the path of his predecessors, and deepen further the friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of democracy, stability, security, development, and prosperity.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-Elect Joseph Boakai, and best wishes for his and his country's success,” President Akufo-Addo said in his statement.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also applauded former Liberia President George Manneh Weah for his gracious and statesmanlike concession of defeat.

The President of Ghana holds the view that this lays to rest any lingering suspicion and anxiety about the fate of Liberia in the aftermath of the elections.

Read the full congratulatory message from President Akufo-Addo to the new Liberia President.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Deepen friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana – Akufo-Addo urges new Liberia president Joseph Boakai Deepen friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana – Akufo-Addo urges new L...

2 hours ago

Minority slamsgovt for abandoning phase 2 of Ridge Hospital project Minority slams gov’t for abandoning phase 2 of Ridge Hospital project

3 hours ago

24-hour economy: I would've prevailed on Mahama to abandon it if Dr. Bawumia had accepted it – Asiedu Nketia 24-hour economy: I would've prevailed on Mahama to abandon it if Dr. Bawumia had...

4 hours ago

Illegal mining is getting out of hand, intervene - Queen Mother of Nyankrom to government Illegal mining is getting out of hand, intervene - Queen Mother of Nyankrom to g...

4 hours ago

Agenda 111 hospitals: Govt to commission first 50 hospitals by mid-2024 – Majority Agenda 111 hospitals: Govt to commission first 50 hospitals by mid-2024 – Majori...

4 hours ago

Delayed external debt restructuring negotiation could stall Ghanas economic recovery — PwC warns Delayed external debt restructuring negotiation could stall Ghana’s economic rec...

4 hours ago

Winneba: Traditional Leaders reject moves to mine in Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site, Yenku Forest Winneba: Traditional Leaders reject moves to mine in Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site, Y...

4 hours ago

I'm not lobbying to be Bawumia's running mate – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu I'm not lobbying to be Bawumia's running mate – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

4 hours ago

Dampares personality not changed by his big man status - Prof. Yankah Dampare’s personality not changed by his ‘big man’ status - Prof. Yankah

4 hours ago

24-hour economy is an attainable goal – Mahama 24-hour economy is an attainable goal – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line