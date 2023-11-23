Deepen friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana – Akufo-Addo urges new Liberia president Joseph Boakai

23.11.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the new President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai on his election.

In his congratulatory message to the new President, President Akufo-Addo urged him to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and strengthen the friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana.

“It is my hope that President-elect Boakai would continue on the path of his predecessors, and deepen further the friendship that exists between Liberia and Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of democracy, stability, security, development, and prosperity.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-Elect Joseph Boakai, and best wishes for his and his country's success,” President Akufo-Addo said in his statement.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also applauded former Liberia President George Manneh Weah for his gracious and statesmanlike concession of defeat.

The President of Ghana holds the view that this lays to rest any lingering suspicion and anxiety about the fate of Liberia in the aftermath of the elections.

