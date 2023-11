President Akufo-Addo has extended warm congratulations to President-elect Joseph Boakai of Liberia.

In a statement released by the Ghanaian government, the president expressed, on behalf of the people, his felicitations to Joseph Boakai, the presidential candidate of the Unity Party, for his success in the presidential run-off election held on November 14, 2023.

Joseph Boakai shall succeed George Weah.

