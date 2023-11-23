Agenda 111 hospitals: Govt to commission first 50 hospitals by mid-2024 – Majority

Majority in Parliament has said the government will commission the first 50 of the Agenda 111 hospitals by the middle of next year.

The initiative, inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo on August 17, 2021, aims to construct a total of 111 district hospitals throughout the country to improve access to healthcare.

The Vice Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Patrick Boakye Yiadom, in his debate on the 2024 Budget, said the health facilities would run a 24-hour service when commissioned.

“Mr. Speaker, by the middle of next year, I am not bragging; we will commission the first 50 of these Agenda 111 hospitals.”

“Mr. Speaker, when the hospitals are completed, not only will they provide jobs for thousands of doctors, nurses, and others, but they will also open up businesses in the districts. The hospitals will run 24-hour services,” he stated.