Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Beyond the Return: Gov’t announces ‘Visa on Arrival’ for persons travelling to Ghana in December

Social News Beyond the Return: Govt announces Visa on Arrival for persons travelling to Ghana in December
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Government of Ghana has given the approval for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival, waiving the requirement for prior approval.

The approval has been given following a successful engagement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The reintroduction of visa-on-arrival is to motivate more Africans in the diaspora and tourists travelling to Ghana to choose the West African country as their destination this December.

It is part of the "Beyond the Return" initiative introduced by the government of Ghana which seeks to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 1st December 2023 to 15th January 2024.

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding,” parts of a letter from the Ministry of Transport said.

"Beyond the Return" is a 10-year Project under the theme "A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)."

The initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the Diaspora, a large number of whom have travelled to and /or relocated to Ghana since 2019.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Ghana this December for the holidays as well.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Winneba: Traditional Leaders reject moves to mine in Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site, Yenku Forest Winneba: Traditional Leaders reject moves to mine in Muni-Pomadze Ramsar Site, Y...

40 minutes ago

I'm not lobbying to be Bawumia's running mate – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu I'm not lobbying to be Bawumia's running mate – Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

40 minutes ago

Dampares personality not changed by his big man status - Prof. Yankah Dampare’s personality not changed by his ‘big man’ status - Prof. Yankah

40 minutes ago

24-hour economy is an attainable goal – Mahama 24-hour economy is an attainable goal – Mahama

2 hours ago

Suspected robber lynched at Sepe-Buokrom Suspected robber lynched at Sepe-Buokrom

3 hours ago

Thursday: Cedi marginally appreciates against Pound and Euro, slips further against US Dollar by 1pesewa Thursday: Cedi marginally appreciates against Pound and Euro, slips further agai...

3 hours ago

Fuel prices stable as Goil, Shell, Total still price petrol at GH12.80 and diesel GH13.30 per litre Fuel prices stable as Goil, Shell, Total still price petrol at GH₵12.80 and dies...

3 hours ago

Gold 4 Oil blamed for manganese-laden gasoline causing low vehicle performance ‘Gold 4 Oil’ blamed for manganese-laden gasoline causing low vehicle performance

3 hours ago

Matthew Opoku Prempehleft and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: Bawumia picking Matthew Opoku Prempeh as running mate will spell...

3 hours ago

Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces ‘Always come for verification’ — GAF urges media over Herald Newspaper alleged m...

Just in....
body-container-line