Beyond the Return: Gov’t announces ‘Visa on Arrival’ for persons travelling to Ghana in December

Government of Ghana has given the approval for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival, waiving the requirement for prior approval.

The approval has been given following a successful engagement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The reintroduction of visa-on-arrival is to motivate more Africans in the diaspora and tourists travelling to Ghana to choose the West African country as their destination this December.

It is part of the "Beyond the Return" initiative introduced by the government of Ghana which seeks to connect Africans in the diaspora with their roots.

“Following consultation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Tourism Authority, approval has been given for passengers travelling to Ghana to opt for visa-on-arrival waiving the requirement for prior approval. This arrangement is effective from 1st December 2023 to 15th January 2024.

“Consequently, it would be appreciated if systems are updated to reflect this new arrangement and those responsible for checking-in passengers travelling to Ghana advised not to insist on entry visas prior to their boarding,” parts of a letter from the Ministry of Transport said.

"Beyond the Return" is a 10-year Project under the theme "A decade of African Renaissance (2020-2030)."

The initiative has attracted widespread interest among Africans in the Diaspora, a large number of whom have travelled to and /or relocated to Ghana since 2019.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Ghana this December for the holidays as well.