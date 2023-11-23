Modern Ghana logo
Removal of taxes on sanitary products commendable - Gender Minister

By Grace Acheampong, ISD || contributor
The Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, has pledged to ensure a brighter future for Ghanaian children and empower them to become advocates for change.

Speaking at the commemoration of this year's World Children's Day and the 5th sitting of the National Children's Parliament in Tamale, Northern Region, the Minister said it was commendable that the government had removed taxes on locally manufactured sanitary products and imported raw materials in the 2024 Budget.

“Let me commend the government for responding positively to the numerous voices and calls to remove taxes on sanitary pads/tampons and I am sure by now we are all congratulating ourselves on the news that the Finance Ministry has removed the tax on locally manufactured sanitary pads and on any imported raw materials for its manufacturing. We pat ourselves on the back for the progress made,” she emphasised.

On her part, the Ag. Director of the Department of Children, Madam Florence Ayisi Quartey, shed light on Ghana's commitment to safeguarding children's rights.

She mentioned legislations like the Children's Act (Act 560), Juvenile Justice Act (Act 563), and Domestic Violence Act (Act 732), as Ghana's dedication to providing education, healthcare and protection from violence for children.

In solidarity messages, representatives from Children Believe, UNICEF, Plan International and World Vision Ghana pledged their unwavering support to create a safe and healthy environment for children and assist the Ministry in child protection initiatives.

